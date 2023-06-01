 MP: Scarf or Hijab? Narottam Mishra orders probe after Damoh school poster featuring Hindu girls in ‘hijab’ goes viral
The posters in which girl students were wearing scarf, were prominently displayed at Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School, igniting a heated debate among the local community.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) : After the controversial poster of a Damoh-based school featuring Hindu girls in ‘hijab’ went viral,  Home minister Narottam Mishra has ordered a probe panel.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Damoh Collector Mayank Agarwal has stepped in to address the matter promptly. The office has formed a committee comprising officials from various departments, including the Nagar Palika (Municipal Corporation), Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

However, the school claimed that the girls were wearing scarf as a part of their school uniforms. Apparently, it was mistaken as a ‘hijab’ by some right-wing activists. The incident has garnered significant attention, leading to the state's Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, ordering a thorough investigation into the matter.

The engagement of multiple departments highlights the collaborative approach being taken to address the concerns raised by the controversial posters.

