MP: Scarf or Hijab? Narottam Mishra orders probe after Damoh school poster featuring Hindu girls in ‘hijab’ goes viral

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) : After the controversial poster of a Damoh-based school featuring Hindu girls in ‘hijab’ went viral, Home minister Narottam Mishra has ordered a probe panel.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Damoh Collector Mayank Agarwal has stepped in to address the matter promptly. The office has formed a committee comprising officials from various departments, including the Nagar Palika (Municipal Corporation), Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

However, the school claimed that the girls were wearing scarf as a part of their school uniforms. Apparently, it was mistaken as a ‘hijab’ by some right-wing activists. The incident has garnered significant attention, leading to the state's Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, ordering a thorough investigation into the matter.

The engagement of multiple departments highlights the collaborative approach being taken to address the concerns raised by the controversial posters.