Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: CM declares June 1 as government holiday from next year

CM Chouhan also unfurled the flag at Bhopal Gate on the occasion of merger (Bhopal Independence Day).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : State government has declared holiday on June 1 from next year on the occasion of Bhopal merger and “Gaurav Diwas” (Bhopal pride day). CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this announcement on Thursday. He also talked about setting up a research institute for the history of Raja Bhoj and Rani Kamalapati for the younger generation.

CM Chouhan also unfurled the flag at Bhopal Gate on the occasion of merger (Bhopal Independence Day). CM said that the country became independent on August 15, 1947, but Bhopal did not become independent. The Nawab of this place had refused to merge the princely state of Bhopal with India. Then there was the merger movement. For two and a half years continuously, the people living in the princely state of Bhopal agitated for the merger of Bhopal with India. Our people were martyred in Boras. Bhopal became a part of India, so he gave even the last drop of blood.

Pt. Uddhavdas Mehta, Master Lal Singh, Balkrishna Gupta, Dr. Shankardayal Sharma fought the battle of Bhopal merger. Bhopal became a part of India on June 1, 1949, when Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took initiative.

