Madhya Pradesh: Government school store room fire chars stationery in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Dussehra Maidan here on Wednesday afternoon. There was chaos in the school due to the fire. The blaze was brought under control with the help of three fire tenders. There was a farewell programme of a teacher and it was attended by all the staff. Before the programne began, the peon of the school alerted about smoke rising from the school’s store room. The fire spread all around before the school staff could reach the spot.

ACP Girish Tiwari, who reached the spot, said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The school staff tried to douse the fire before firefighters arrived, but some of the waste paper and furniture kept in the store room were burnt to ashes. Three fire engines brought the blaze under control in around half-an-hour.