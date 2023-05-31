Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1,090.70 lakh cleared to provide water to 108 villages in Mhow

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Inaugurating the newly-constructed temple of Lord Parshuram at his birth place Janapav in Mhow tehsil on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rs 1,090.70 lakh was sanctioned for Maheshwar-Janapav Udgahan Micro Irrigation Scheme to provide water to 108 villages of Mhow, Barwani, Pithampur and Maheshwar.

He said that Congress had turned down BJP’s request of bringing Narmada water to Kshipra terming it impossible. “However, we have realised it,” he said adding that Congress was only interested in bashing the BJP.

Congress's job is to abuse us. Congress can never do such work. After reaching Janapav, the CM first paid obeisance to Lord Mahadev and then inaugurated the new temple, rain shelter and kitched. He also performed Bhumi Pujan of construction works worth Rs 10.39 crore of Parshuram Lok. Chief Minister Chouhan addressed the public for 18 minutes and shared information about Maheshwar-Janapav Udgahan Micro Irrigation Scheme was given. He said that water would reach Janapav in seven phases. Terming it as an expensive scheme, he said that the cost of irrigating a hectare of field would be around Rs 4.16 lakh. He said that as it was an expensive scheme, farmers would have to dole out nominal water tax charge.

