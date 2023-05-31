 Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1,090.70 lakh cleared to provide water to 108 villages in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Rs 1,090.70 lakh cleared to provide water to 108 villages in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1,090.70 lakh cleared to provide water to 108 villages in Mhow

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rs 1,090.70 lakh was sanctioned for Maheshwar-Janapav Udgahan Micro Irrigation Scheme

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Inaugurating the newly-constructed temple of Lord Parshuram at his birth place Janapav in Mhow tehsil on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rs 1,090.70 lakh was sanctioned for Maheshwar-Janapav Udgahan Micro Irrigation Scheme to provide water to 108 villages of Mhow, Barwani, Pithampur and Maheshwar.

He said that Congress had turned down BJP’s request of bringing Narmada water to Kshipra terming it impossible. “However, we have realised it,” he said adding that Congress was only interested in bashing the BJP.

Congress's job is to abuse us. Congress can never do such work. After reaching Janapav, the CM first paid obeisance to Lord Mahadev and then inaugurated the new temple, rain shelter and kitched. He also performed Bhumi Pujan of construction works worth Rs 10.39 crore of Parshuram Lok. Chief Minister Chouhan addressed the public for 18 minutes and shared information about Maheshwar-Janapav Udgahan Micro Irrigation Scheme was given. He said that water would reach Janapav in seven phases. Terming it as an expensive scheme, he said that the cost of irrigating a hectare of field would be around Rs 4.16 lakh. He said that as it was an expensive scheme, farmers would have to dole out nominal water tax charge.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Street vendors receive loan certificates in Dewas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1,090.70 lakh cleared to provide water to 108 villages in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1,090.70 lakh cleared to provide water to 108 villages in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain players shine in national karate Championship in Goa

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain players shine in national karate Championship in Goa

Madhya Pradesh: PCC probe team inspects damaged statues at ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: PCC probe team inspects damaged statues at ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Pledge taken to conserve water resources in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Pledge taken to conserve water resources in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Over 80 artists perform 16-hr-long dance at Mahakal’s courtyard in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Over 80 artists perform 16-hr-long dance at Mahakal’s courtyard in Ujjain