Madhya Pradesh: Street vendors receive loan certificates in Dewas

Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Loan up to Rs 1 lakh was approved to street vendors of Dewas under PM SVANidhi Yojana of the state government. A programme to distribute loan certificates to vendors was organised at Malhar Smriti Auditorium. The vendors were addressed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan through online medium.

MLA and Mayor representative Durgesh Agrawal distributed loan approval letters to a large number of beneficiaries in the function. Aggarwal also personally discussed and solved the problems of beneficiaries.

Hundreds of beneficiaries, including Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, councillor representative Sanjay Dayma, Nitin Ahuja, Praveen Verma, deputy commissioner Lokendra Singh Solanki, deputy finance commissioner Puneet Shukla, assistant engineer Induprabha Bharti and others were also present. The function was conducted by Arvind Trivedi.