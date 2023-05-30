 Madhya Pradesh: Street vendors receive loan certificates in Dewas
Madhya Pradesh: Street vendors receive loan certificates in Dewas

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Loan up to Rs 1 lakh was approved to street vendors of Dewas under PM SVANidhi Yojana of the state government. A programme to distribute loan certificates to vendors was organised at Malhar Smriti Auditorium. The vendors were addressed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan through online medium.

MLA and Mayor representative Durgesh Agrawal distributed loan approval letters to a large number of beneficiaries in the function. Aggarwal also personally discussed and solved the problems of beneficiaries.

Hundreds of beneficiaries, including Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, councillor representative Sanjay Dayma, Nitin Ahuja, Praveen Verma, deputy commissioner Lokendra Singh Solanki, deputy finance commissioner Puneet Shukla, assistant engineer Induprabha Bharti and others were also present. The function was conducted by Arvind Trivedi.

Madhya Pradesh: Congress councillors demand development work in their wards, threaten stir in Dewas
