Madhya Pradesh: Congress councillors demand development work in their wards, threaten stir in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Parivartan Yatra coordinator Pradeep Chaudhary accused commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan and mayor Geeta Agarwal of not promoting development work in wards of Congress corporators.

A large number of Congressmen gathered at the Municipal Corporation office under the guidance of coordinator Chaudhary and ward 42 councillor Shyam Patel and demanded development of their wards.

They also threatened to protest outside the house of Chouhan and mayor Agarwal if no corrective steps were taken within 15 days.

Coordinator Chaudhary further said that no steps were taken by the commissioner and employees to extend basic facilities in wards like clean drinking water, electricity, park, road, sewerage, speed breaker and others. Hence, they gathered at the corporation office.

Corporator Patel said that sweepers of his ward were sent to other wards. Only two male cleaners were working in his ward as a result cleanliness was pathetic.

State Congress Committee general secretary Shaukat Hussain, former LOP Vikram Patel, LOP Rahul Pawar, block Congress president Imtiaz Shaikh, Shiva Chaudhary, councillor Dipesh Kanungo, Pyare Mian Pathan, Wasim Hussain and others were also present.