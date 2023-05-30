Madhya Pradesh: Seers attend peshwai, take holy dip on Ganga Dussehra in Ujjain

Naga sadhus, Mahamandleshwars and saints from across country participate in the ‘peshwai’ which was taken out from Neelganga area. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Simhastha Kumbh-like scene was witnessed on Ganga Dussehra on Tuesday. The Naga sadhus came on horse chariots and Mahamandaleshwar and their followers were seen playing band instruments. In fact saints from across the country arrived in royal peshwai (traditional procession) for a royal bath at Shree Panch Dasnam Juna Akhara Ghat Neelganga.

Maha Aarti organised in the evening by consecrating Maa Neelganga at Neelganga Sarovar with Panchamrit.

Chief patron of Shri Panch Dasnam Juna Akhara Mahant Harigiri Maharaj said that Juna Akhara was celebrating Ganga Dussehra pujan festival at Neelganga Ghat since 2017. This year peshwai started from Neelganga, the Simhanstha halting place, in the presence of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad head Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj and vice-president Prem Giri Maharaj. Saints and bands participated in it in large numbers. They reached Juna Akhara Ghat via Neelganga Crossroads. Here the deity of Juna Akhara Neelganga was given a holy dip as per the tradition. Later, saints took a bath in the Neelganga lake.

Prominent seers offer ‘dugdhabhishek’ at Neelganga Sarvoar. |

In the evening, along with Maha Aarti of Maa Neelganga, a huge bhandara of saints and devotees was organised. Senior Mahamandaleshwar Gokarna Peethadhishwar Swami Kapil Puri Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Mahendra Anand Giri Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Chetna Mata, Mahamandaleshwar Shraddha Giri Mata, Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri, other Mahamandaleshwar and saints of Juna Akhara had reached Ujjain to join the Ganga Dussehra festival. Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, Panch Dashnam Achalana Akhara, Panchayati Agni Akhara, Anand Akhara, Naya Udasin Akhara, Nirmal Akhara and mahants of other akharas also participated in the royal bath.