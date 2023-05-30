MP Weather Update: Orange alert in Gwalior-Chambal; Rain likely in Bhopal, Indore for next 3 days

Delhi Weather: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in NCR including Ghaziabad, Rohtak and other areas | Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh: Storm and rain in Madhya Pradesh sucked the heat out of Nautapa in state.

An orange alert was issued in Gwalior-Chambal division, following heavy rain and hail.

Strong winds and rain expected for the next 3 days in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, accompanied by thunderstorms at night. Other regions report light drizzle and varying rainfall. Seoni records 2.4 mm, Satna 0.4 mm, and Guna 0.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Bhopal, Indore witnessed winds at a speed of 40 km/h winds, uprooting trees in several areas. Guna, Chhindwara, and Rewa received over 1 inch of rainfall.

The Meteorological Department issues hailstorm warnings for Guna and Sheopur. Anuppur, Jabalpur, Mandla, Seoni, Indore, Ujjain, Rewa, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, and Sagar divisions may experience increased wind speeds. Bhopal is predicted to have rain on May 30-31, cloudy weather on June 1, and clear skies on June 2.

Madhya Pradesh witnesses 348% more rainfall than normal, with 77.1 mm since March 1. Bhopal district records 121.3 mm, a significant increase from the normal rainfall of 21 mm.

Senior Weather Scientist Vedprakash Singh explains the influence of three systems with southwesterly winds, including the Western Disturbance, cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, and active trough lines. Moisture from the Arabian Sea also contributes to the high wind speeds and precipitation.

Temperatures decrease across cities, with Pachmarhi being the coldest at 32 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures range from 35.0 to 37.3 degrees Celsius, while some cities experience nighttime temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius