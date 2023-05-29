 Madhya Pradesh: Untimely rain, windstorm damage banana plantations in Burhanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Untimely rain, windstorm damage banana plantations in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Untimely rain, windstorm damage banana plantations in Burhanpur

Banana farmers in Burhanpur district suffered major losses after heavy rainfall and floods destroyed their farms.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rainfall accompanied by strong winds and lightningáhas again damaged standing banana crops in Burhanpur district on Sunday.

Banana farmers in Burhanpur district suffered major losses after heavy rainfall and floods destroyed their farms. The district is famous for banana production.

Banana farming is difficult and a lot of care is needed. It takes a whole year to grow it. The crops were mainly damaged in Ratagarh, Ambara, Dawalikhurd, Devri Mal and other areas which falls under Nepanagar area, Nimbola under Burhanpur and Shekhapur of Khaknar area.

In Dawalikhurd area, local farmer Shobharam Jadhav suffered huge loss whereas over 10 farmers in Ambada, Dawalikala, Higna, Linga and Deori Malwere were affected.

On Monday, newly appointed Nepanagar SDM Ajmer Singh Gaur took a review of the situation on the ground. Patwari Satish Sharma, Krishna Patil, Anil Wankhede and others were present.

In Sheikhpur of Khaknar area, 12-13 farmers were badly affected. As per Khaknar tehsildar Sunder Lal Thakur, a buffalo died after aátree felláon it during a windstorm.

Around 10k lush banana crops were damaged due to storm in Nimbola region.áStrong winds disrupted power supplyáin the region.áUnseasonal rains and hailstorms damaged banana plantations in Burhanpur on April 28.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: IAF Chopper makes emergency landing in Bhind
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBN, MP unit recovers 206 plastic bags of poppy straw in Neemuch

CBN, MP unit recovers 206 plastic bags of poppy straw in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor girl in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping minor girl in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Peddler held with 3.4 kg opium in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Peddler held with 3.4 kg opium in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Congress begins registration for Nari Samman Yojana in Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: Congress begins registration for Nari Samman Yojana in Khetia

Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured in house wall collapse in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured in house wall collapse in Dhar