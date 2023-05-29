Madhya Pradesh: Untimely rain, windstorm damage banana plantations in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rainfall accompanied by strong winds and lightningáhas again damaged standing banana crops in Burhanpur district on Sunday.

Banana farmers in Burhanpur district suffered major losses after heavy rainfall and floods destroyed their farms. The district is famous for banana production.

Banana farming is difficult and a lot of care is needed. It takes a whole year to grow it. The crops were mainly damaged in Ratagarh, Ambara, Dawalikhurd, Devri Mal and other areas which falls under Nepanagar area, Nimbola under Burhanpur and Shekhapur of Khaknar area.

In Dawalikhurd area, local farmer Shobharam Jadhav suffered huge loss whereas over 10 farmers in Ambada, Dawalikala, Higna, Linga and Deori Malwere were affected.

On Monday, newly appointed Nepanagar SDM Ajmer Singh Gaur took a review of the situation on the ground. Patwari Satish Sharma, Krishna Patil, Anil Wankhede and others were present.

In Sheikhpur of Khaknar area, 12-13 farmers were badly affected. As per Khaknar tehsildar Sunder Lal Thakur, a buffalo died after aátree felláon it during a windstorm.

Around 10k lush banana crops were damaged due to storm in Nimbola region.áStrong winds disrupted power supplyáin the region.áUnseasonal rains and hailstorms damaged banana plantations in Burhanpur on April 28.

