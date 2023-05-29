Madhya Pradesh: IAF Chopper makes emergency landing in Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A combat helicopter of the Indian Air Force has made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Monday morning, after the pilot noticed a technical fault in the system.

Surprised, villagers gathered to see the parked chopper.

Apache Attack AH 64E-- known as a very dangerous and combat aircraft, had taken off from Gwalior Air Force Base this morning but suddenly at around 10 o'clock this helicopter emergency landed near Jakholi village in the ravines of Naya Gaon police station area of ​​Bhind district. Two Air Force pilots were present in the helicopter when it landed.

