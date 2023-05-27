6 National Wildlife Parks in Madhya Pradesh for a thrilling summer break apart from Kuno & Kanha

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
1. Located in the Sidhi district, Sanjay Dubri national park is a beautiful wildlife reserve covering an area of 831 sq km. The park is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna.
2. Globally recognised as being the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling's - Jungle Book, Pench National Park is an undulating setting of lush green meadows in the heart of India. The park is named after the Pench River that flows through it, and covers an area of 758 sq km.
Wikipedia
3. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is the land with unique historical attributes. It is located in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh and famous for its high density of Royal Bengal Tigers, making it one of the best places for tiger safari in the country.
Wikipedia
4. The famous Panna National Park is situated in the Panna and Chhatarpur districts. The park is spread over an area of 542.67 sq km and is home to seven endangered species of vultures.
Wikipedia
5. Satpura National Park is located in the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh and spreads across an area of 524 sq km. It is known for its rich biodiversity and varied topography, which includes hills, valleys, gorges, and water bodies.
6. Van Vihar National Park is a protected area situated in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. The park covers an area of 4.45 sq km and is a popular destination for nature lovers, bird watchers, and wildlife enthusiasts. It even has separate butterfly park!
