 Madhya Pradesh: Devi Lok in Salkanpur to cost Rs 200 crore
Devi Lok will be built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, which will display all nine forms of the goddess.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Praveen Singh said on Sunday Devi Lok will be developed at Vijayasan Goddess temple in Salkanpur similar to Mahakal Lok built in Ujjain. It will be developed as per vision of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Devi Lok will be built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, which will display all nine forms of the goddess. All the 64 yoginis and the stories behind their existence as mentioned in the Hindu religious scriptures will also be put up.

Collector Singh said other construction and development works were slated to begin at Salkanpur temple. It is expected that the construction of Devi Lok at the temple premises will promote the tourism in the town.

It is noteworthy that a three-day long Devi Lok Mahotsav will be organised in Salkanpur from Monday under which religious and cultural programmes will take place. On the final day of the festival on Wednesday, CM will be present. About one lakh people are expected to arrive during festival, sources said.

article-image
