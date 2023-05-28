Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior auto driver rapes woman for 5 days on pretext of giving lift

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw driver took a woman to an isolated place in the name of giving her a lift and raped her for five days, the police said on Saturday.

The police said when the woman was searching for her husband, the auto driver, her neighbour, met her on the way and told her to give her a lift.

After she sat in his three-wheeler, the driver took her to an isolated place where he kept her and raped her for five days.

The woman managed to wriggle out of his clutches and reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the auto driver.

Masked men shoot at woman, injures her

Masked men shot at a woman and injured her in her house in DD Nagar under Maharajpura police station, official sources said on Saturday.

According to reports, when Kokesh Gurjar was alone at her house, the masked goons entered there and shot at her from a country-made gun. The woman was injured in the incident.

When the criminals were running away, they said if she did not reach a compromise with Nihal Singh Gurjar in a complaint she had lodged against him, she would be killed.

The police sent the woman to a hospital and registered a case against the unidentified culprits.

The police said there was a dispute between the woman and Singh over her house and she had lodged a complaint against him. Singh who was sent to jail was recently out on bail.

Additional superintendent of police Rishikesh Meena said a few masked men shot at and injured a woman.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified goons, he said.

