Indore: DAVV Hostel Girls Complain Of Acute Water Shortage Amid Rising Heat, Post Protest Video (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Alleged acute water shortage amid Indore's soaring temperature and no action from the authorities have forced the hostel girls of Devi Ahilya Bai Vishwavidyalaya to post a protest video, highlighting their daily struggle of fetching potable water from outside.

Executive council member of DAVV, Dr AK Dwivedi, has also slammed the university's administration for ignoring the girls' repetitive complaints.He has also submitted a complaint to Raj Bhawan in this matter.

According to information, girls residing in the Pandita Ramabai Girls hostel on the DAVV Indore campus staged a protest to highlight the alleged acute shortage of water. The girls recorded a video and shared their issue regarding the water crisis on Friday.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)

#WATCH | 'Pani Kaha Hai...': Girls At DAVV #Indore's Pandita Rama Bai Hostel Forced To Fetch Water From Outside, Complain About Water Crisis In Peak Summer#IndoreNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/pMqxuHukHu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 26, 2024

In the video, the girls can be seen entering the hostel carrying water bottles in their hands. The girls complained that they have to fetch water from outside, including their college and other hostel buildings. They said that there have been times, where they spotted ants floating in the drinking water, while most of the times the water was dirty and unfit to drink.

After complaints, the water cooler was repaired, however it now gives electric shock on touching. They added despite complaining, no actions have been taken.

Long power outages, no proper food...

The girls are facing issues with basic amenities like drinking water, food, and electricity. They added that they don't even get proper food, in addition to the long hours of power outages.

In the protest video, the girls can also be heard saying that even other hostel girls don’t allow them to fill water from their water coolers as they run out of water.

“If girls hostellers are complaining about not being provided with basic amenities like water, then it is really serious. It's a C grade for this university, which is earning an A++ grade from NAAC. I have spoken to vice chancellor Prof. Renu Jain and registrar Ajay Verma about the issue. On not receiving a satisfactory response from them, I directly brought the matter to the knowledge of Raj Bhawan," said executive council member of DAVV, Dr. A K Dwivedi.