 Bhopal: Bizman booked for demanding dowry, unnatural sex
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Bizman booked for demanding dowry, unnatural sex

Bhopal: Bizman booked for demanding dowry, unnatural sex

The woman was married to a businessman on June 30, 2022.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 01:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old newly wedded woman faced brutal behaviour at her in-laws’ house as her husband demanded dowry and forced her for unnatural sex when she did not fulfil the dowry demand, Aishbag police said on Wednesday.

The woman was married to a businessman on June 30, 2022. The father of the victim gave all the household items and hosted a grand wedding reception. But the victim was told to bring more money, jewellery and car from her house. She shared the details with family about the demand.

When the victim tried to protest against the demands, the accused started to abuse her and forced her for unnatural sex. When members of her family came to know, they lodged complaint at police station. The police have registered the case under Sections 377, 498-A and 323 of IPC and arrested the accused.

Read Also
MP Weather flips: Guna cooler than Pachmarhi; rain makes Nautapa ineffective in Bhopal, Indore &...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Adivasi Vikas Parishad meeting held, members demands 22 % tickets

Bhopal: Adivasi Vikas Parishad meeting held, members demands 22 % tickets

Bhopal: Government makes amendments in DMF Rules 2016

Bhopal: Government makes amendments in DMF Rules 2016

Bhopal: Bizman booked for demanding dowry, unnatural sex

Bhopal: Bizman booked for demanding dowry, unnatural sex

Bhopal: Metro mock up to be placed at Smart Park

Bhopal: Metro mock up to be placed at Smart Park

Bhopal: Wounded tigress treated at Pench Tiger Reserve

Bhopal: Wounded tigress treated at Pench Tiger Reserve