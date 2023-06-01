Bhopal: Bizman booked for demanding dowry, unnatural sex

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old newly wedded woman faced brutal behaviour at her in-laws’ house as her husband demanded dowry and forced her for unnatural sex when she did not fulfil the dowry demand, Aishbag police said on Wednesday.

The woman was married to a businessman on June 30, 2022. The father of the victim gave all the household items and hosted a grand wedding reception. But the victim was told to bring more money, jewellery and car from her house. She shared the details with family about the demand.

When the victim tried to protest against the demands, the accused started to abuse her and forced her for unnatural sex. When members of her family came to know, they lodged complaint at police station. The police have registered the case under Sections 377, 498-A and 323 of IPC and arrested the accused.