 MP Weather flips: Guna cooler than Pachmarhi; rain makes Nautapa ineffective in Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Nautapa remained ineffective even on its sventh day on Wednesday as several parts witnessed cool breeze and rain.

Gwalior recorded one inch of rains in last 24 hours, after which orange alert has been declared in Gwalior. Weatherman claims temperature would remain low due to an active western disturbance till June 5 in various parts of Madhya Pradesh.

In addition to that, Guna’s temperature was recorded to be lower than that of Pachmarhi with 19.6 degrees Celsius. Whereas, highest temperature recorded in Tikamgarh and Satna was 26 degrees at night. Regions like Bhopal, Ratlam, Guna, sivni, Shivpuri and Sagar will also witness rains and strong winds in first week of June due to western disturbances.

article-image

Also, western disturbances would remain active from June 3 to June 5 in Gwalior and Chambal. Winds are expected to blow at a velocity of 50 km per hours. Hail and rains are also expected in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain.

article-image

Reason behind such weather

The influence of the three systems is still there with southwesterly winds. Due to this system, it may rain in many areas of MP on Wednesday as well. Especially in Gwalior-Chambal, there is a forecast of good rains. It may pour in Bhopal as well.

