MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress' Supriya Shrinate Slams PM Modi' For 'Mangalsutra' Remarks, Calls It A 'Disrespect'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jab at the Prime Minister's Mangalsutra remark, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate thanked him for mentioning Congress' Nyay Patra in his public address.

During a press conference in Bhopal, Shrinate said those who barely respect a Mangalsutra should keep away from commenting on this sensitive issue.

Notably, during a public address in Rajasthan, PM Modi said that the Congress will snatch the mangalsutra and gold of the women and divide them between infiltrators. The statement sparked controversy across the country.

"Instead of talking about the achievements of their government, the Prime Minister is talking about the Congress manifesto and the history of the Congress leaders and making fake statements against them.

She alleged “In every two hours, one youth commits suicide because of unemployment. But no one is talking about the real problems."

Shrinate further went on to say that even the ruling BJP is in favour of the caste-based census. “The BJP is also in favour of conducting a caste-based census, which they have accepted in the parliament, but in the elections they are spreading rumours. Congress believes that the census should be conducted so that everyone can get their due rights.”.