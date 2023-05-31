WATCH: MP's notorious 'Chaddi-Baniyan' gang sneaks into Khargone ginning factory, steals Rs 10 lakh

A screenshot from the CCTV clip |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) : Notorious 'Chaddi-Baniyan' gang targeted a ginning factory in Khargone and stole Rs 10 lakh from the safe during intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

All this was happening during the operational hours of the factory--at 1:40 am, when the labourers were busy in the work. The entire incident was caught in the CCTV.

According to information, about 10 robbers from 'Chaddi-Baniyan' gang targeted a ginning factory situated at Bistan Road. The boundary wall of the factory was broken due to a thunderstorm that lashed the area about two days ago.

Taking advantage of this, about eight to 10 unidentified miscreants wearing only “Chadi” (briefs) barged into the factory premises from a portion of a broken boundary wall. And while the workers were busy in their work, the gang sneaked inside the cabin and stole Rs 10 lakh. As heavy machinery was on, no once could heard any sound that may hint at tresspassing.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 1.45 am and factory owner Sachin Mahajan immediately informed the police. The entire incident was captured in CCTVs mounted at different places on the campus.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Indore: Directorate to train officials to rule out false WCD reports

Without disturbing others, accused robbers sneaked past into the factory office and broke into the safe and robbed about Rs 8 to 10 lakh kept there. As soon as factory workers suspected someone outside inside the campus, they raised alarm, but accused gang members pelted stones at them injuring some of the factory workers.

Mahajan added that as soon as he came to know about the incident, he immediately called the police at night. By the time the police arrived, robbers fled the spot with money.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: CM addresses mass wedding ceremony in Khargone

Sub-divisional officer (police) Rakesh Mohan Shukla who rushed to the spot along with the police team informed that an investigation into the matter is on and all the accused involved in the crime will be behind bars soon.

Notably, this is the second major robbery incident reported in the area in the last eight days.

A few days back, the accused targeted the house of Rakesh Joshi Maharaj situated near Maru Mandir and took away all the belongings of the house which is more than Rs five lakhs. The police are still clueless in that case.