Coronavirus news of Madhy Pradesh: State death toll rises to 53, positive cases 741

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh death toll from coronavirus rose to 53 and the positive cases to 741 on Tuesday. The results of pending cases are 4,835 in the state.

Indore continued to lead with 37 deaths and 411 positive cases while Bhopal recorded five deaths and 158 positive cases. Ujjain recorded 26 positive cases while Khargone and Badwani recorded 17 each. Hoshangabad and Khandwa recorded 15 each. Morena recorded 14 and Vidisha 13. Jabalpur recorded 10, Dewas seven and Gwalior six.

Sheopur and Dhar recorded three each cases while Raisen, Shajapur and Chhindwara recorded four each. Satna, Shivpuri, Ratlam and Mandsaur recorded two each. Tikamgarh, Sagar and Betul recorded one each.

As per the health department, 20,0243 beds are available for corona patients in state while 783 are ICU beds and 690 are ventilator beds. Similarly, there are 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospital, 86 dedicated corona health centres and 192 dedicated COVID-19 centre in the state.

Bhopal recorded one more death on Tuesday taking the tally to five. A 74-years-old Ashffaq Naqvi died on April 11 and his test report came positive on Tuesday. His contact history is being traced. One of the 16 positive reports came today is an AIIMS staff who in oncology department where Imran, a cancer patient, died of coronavirus earlier.