Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: State records highest single day positive cases, 98 cases from Indore, 20 from Bhopal

BHOPAL: State on Tuesday reported 126 positive case which highest in 24 hours so far with 98 cases from Indore and 20 cases from state capital.

Ujjain recorded one positive case while Badwani three, Jabalpur, Sheopur, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Timkagarh one each positive case recorded on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s figure put administration as well as health department on toes even though they are not leaving any stone unturned in cracking down coronavirus as per medical protocol.

Administration enforced social distancing by dividing state capital into various zones and curfew like situation continued in Bhopal.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Mohmmed Suleman said, "1171 test samples were sent and 126 samples came positive. Ninty eight samples of Indore were positive and 20 of Bhopal were reported positive in last 24 hours. In Bhopal, major thrust is on those areas where sampling were not properly done so far and now we are taking this job into hand. Total 278 containment areas have been made in the state. Health workers and medicos have been pressed into services for sampling and survey in some areas in Bhopal."

Concerned over the rise in positive cases, curfew has been clamped in the state capital. Police team closed shops opened in various areas by evening. Shops were opened in day time but by evening, these shops were closed with warning not to open the shops.

As per the health bulletin, Bhopal recorded 16 positives in single day with one more death. Total deaths rose to five in Bhopal and total positive cases to 158.