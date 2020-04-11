Bhopal: Coronavirus positive health officials prefer treatment at private hospitals over AIIMS

Bhopal: Reputation of AIIMS, known for offering best medical treatment in the country, has taken a massive beating. Reason: Doctors and senior officials of state health department, being treated for COVID19 at the ace medical facility have shifted to private hospital. Health department additional director Dr Rubi Khan, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS has moved to Chirayu Hospital.

Similarly, Dr Rajani Gupta too has shifted to Chirayu, one of the hospitals designated for treating corona patients. Former PS Health Dr Pallavi Jain and IAS officer Vijay Kumar had earlier preferred Bansal Hospital over AIIMS.

The shifting of all these doctors and senior officials from AIIMS, the designated medical hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in the city, has left many questions over the health services at the ace medical institute unanswered.

Assuring the best of treatment and services at AIIMS, director Dr Sarman Singh said, “Since IAS officials preferred private hospitals, so even doctors of state health department followed the suit.” “We maintain proper medical protocol and take due care of patients,” assured the AIIMS director.