Bhopal: Coronavirus positive health officials prefer treatment at private hospitals over AIIMS

Bhopal: Reputation of AIIMS, known for offering best medical treatment in the country, has taken a massive beating. Reason: Doctors and senior officials of state health department, being treated for COVID19 at the ace medical facility have shifted to private hospital. Health department additional director Dr Rubi Khan, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS has moved to Chirayu Hospital.
Similarly, Dr Rajani Gupta too has shifted to Chirayu, one of the hospitals designated for treating corona patients. Former PS Health Dr Pallavi Jain and IAS officer Vijay Kumar had earlier preferred Bansal Hospital over AIIMS.
The shifting of all these doctors and senior officials from AIIMS, the designated medical hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in the city, has left many questions over the health services at the ace medical institute unanswered.
Assuring the best of treatment and services at AIIMS, director Dr Sarman Singh said, “Since IAS officials preferred private hospitals, so even doctors of state health department followed the suit.” “We maintain proper medical protocol and take due care of patients,” assured the AIIMS director.
The shifting of health department officials and bureaucrats choosing private hospitals over AIIMS began soon after the video of Priti Pandey, wife of COVID-19 patient Raj Kumar Pandey, went viral on social media alleging lack of proper treatment of her husband.
Alleging that no doctor visited her husband, the woman accused the administration of not following medical protocol for treating corona patients.
However, immediately AIIMS came out with strong denial calling all allegations baseless. However, last week, two corona positive patients—journalist and her UK-returned daughter, were discharged from the AIIMS after their test report were found negative.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)