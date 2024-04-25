JEE (Main) 2024 Results: Data Science, Computer Engineering 1st Choice Of Toppers | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): JEE Main toppers from the city want to make their career in data or computer science. They are already immersed in preparing for the JEE Advance, which will enable them to get admitted to NITs and IITs. The results of JEE Main were announced by the NTA late on Wednesday night. In conversation with Free Press, they spoke about their success mantras and stress busters.

Excerpts:

Rishi Sonirkar, AIR 642 |

‘Not much active on social media’

I took around 50 mock tests for session 2. I secured 99.92 percentile in session one and 99.96 percentile in session 2. I devoted around 8 hours to self-study daily. My strategy was to solve less difficult questions first then the hard ones. Accuracy and speed are my success mantras. Now, I am focusing on JEE Advance. I want to become a data scientist. My father is a government servant and mother a homemaker. I play badminton and chess to burn stress. I am not much active on social media.

Ratharv Rathore AIR 676 |

‘Used WhatsApp to exchange study notes’

I got 99.9648 percentile in session 2 which is a bit lower than the earlier one - 99.9650 . Discussion with friends is my success mantra. I dedicated five hours daily for self-study. Talking with parents and friends were my stress busters. I am not on social media. I only use WhatsApp to exchange study materials. My future plan is to make a career in computer or data science. Now, I am concentrating on JEE Advance preparation.

Shashwat Jain. AIR, 840 |

‘Stopped using social media in class 11’

I used to spend around eight hours on self study daily and consistency was my success mantra. I stopped using social media when I was in Class 11. My percentile in session 2 was less than session one as I had to prepare for my Board Exams and Session 2 exam simultaneously. Now, I am preparing for JEE Advance. I have interest in Electronics or Engineering Physics and I want to make a career in either. My mother is a wellness coach and father is senior advisor in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis. I talk to my parents, friends and teachers whenever I feel stressed.

