FROM GREEN TO GARBAGE: Forest Emerges As New Dumping Site

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest areas under ward no 80 and 83 are gradually turning into a landfill site due to dumping of construction and demolition waste(C&D), waste generated from marriage gardens and halls. Despite the evident harm to the forests and wildlife in the vicinity of Dhamkheda, Chandanpura, and Bairagarh-Chichali villages, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to take action against the people violating the environmental norms.

Loading vehicles and autos are regularly seen dumping waste from construction sites and nearby marriage gardens on the forest land. The dumping of waste is posing a threat to the Kaliyasot River, as during the monsoon season dumped garbage in the forest areas will ultimately flow into Kaliyasot River polluting its water and endangering the aquatic life.

Expressing concern over the threat to forest and wildlife, the environmentalist have warned to approach the NGT against the laxity of the civic body. Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “Entire stretch of Damkheda, Chandanpura, Bairagarh-Chichali forest areas have completely become landfill sites.

This exposes the laxity of the BMC. C&D waste, polythene, waste from marriage gardens and halls are being dumped in the area which sees movement of wild animals thus exposing them to the danger. Advocate Harshwardhan Tiwari, NGT activist, said, “If BMC failed to take any action, we will file a petition in NGT against dumping of waste in the forest areas.”

‘Issue raised with BMC officials’

“I have also received complaints of dumping garbage in forest areas falling under wards 80 and 83 covering Damkheda, Chandanpura village and Bairagarh-Chichali. We have raised the issue with BMC officials.”

-Sunita Guddu Bhadoria, corporator Ward No 80

MPPCB to inspect the area

“It is a very serious matter. MPPCB will send its team to inspect these forest areas. BMC administration is supposed to take steps to check this practice as forests in this area are on verge of extinction and this is also posing a threat to Kaliyasot River.”

- Brijesh Sharma, regional officer, MP Pollution Control Board

‘Look into the matter’

“The issue has been brought to my knowledge. We will look into dumping of garbage in the forest area of Damkheda, Chandanpura and Bairagarh-Chichali and take appropriate action.”

- Subodh Jain, assistant commissioner BMC