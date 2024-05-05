 Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Visits BSF Jawans Injured In Datia Accident
The CM and the BJP state chief visited the injured at Gwalior's Jaya Arogya Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma met security personnel, who were injured in a road accident at Datia, on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his visit to the hospital, CM Yadav said, "I was informed that a bus ferrying BSF jawans, on government duty, overturned. Some of these jawans received injuries in this accident and were rushed to a hospital. I visited the injured personnel at the hospital today and instructed the doctors, as well as the local administration, to provide all possible help to them and their kin." "Of the 32 injured soldiers, 5 were shifted to Gwalior for better treatment. The doctors attending to them have confirmed that they are all out of danger," the CM added.

article-image

Earlier, on Saturday, as many as 32 security personnel were injured when the bus carrying them overturned in Datia district.

They were en route back from duty in Bhander. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Mohna Hanuman Mandir on the outskirts of Datia, according to local sources.

Further reports are awaited.

