MP: Over Dozen CRPF Personnel Injured After Speeding Bus Overturns In Datia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding bus carrying dozens of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Personnel overturned near Datia's bhander road on Saturday. They were en route back from duty at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhande. The injured are admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The incident unfolded as soldiers were en route back from duty at a meeting attended by CM Yadav in Bhande. The bus, met with an accident, causing significant injuries to several personnel onboard.

Swift response teams rushed to the scene, promptly taking the injured soldiers to the district hospital for urgent medical attention. Currently, medical professionals are diligently treating the wounded, working tirelessly to ensure their recovery.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, with the Civil Lines police station taking charge of the case.

Alarming Statistics Reveal Grim Reality of Road Accidents in State

In the past year, road accidents have proven to be a dire issue in the state, with an alarming average of more than 37 lives lost daily. Shockingly, a total of 13,798 fatalities occurred due to road accidents during this period.

In 2022, 338 individuals lost their lives while driving and talking on their mobile phones, highlighting the lethal consequences of distracted driving.

The trend of road accidents resulting from driver negligence persists annually, claiming thousands of lives. In 2023 alone, there were a staggering 55,327 road accidents, leading to the tragic loss of 13,798 lives. These concerning statistics emerged from research conducted by the Police Training Research Institute (PTRI).

The research underscores that rural areas bear a heavier burden of accidents compared to urban regions, shedding light on the disproportionate distribution of road safety challenges across the state.