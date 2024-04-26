Bhopal: 8-12 Duty Hours Fixed For GMC Junior Doctors

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean and medical college professors are at loggerhead over the fixation of 8-12 duty hours (roster system) for junior doctors. GMC dean Kavita N Singh said, “Roster system has been finalised for residents and we have fixed 8 to 12 hours duty and weekly off for the students. It will ease pressure and develop a healthy work culture.”

JUDA general secretary Dr Kuldeep Gupta said, “In a meeting of the college council, GMC dean has fixed duty hours to 8-12 for PG students. The junior doctors will also get weekly offs.” Stating that it is training for the junior doctors just like commando training, Medical Teachers Association president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, “Our medical training is to save the life of patients and not to discharge mere duty.

This is the reason doctors are called next to God and we get so much respect in society. So 8 -12 hours duty hardly matters.” “Junior doctors should accept this hard core fact that if they want to become full-fledged doctors (consultant), they should be mentally prepared just like commandos to save the life of patients.

Anonymous letter does not serve the purpose. If any student has a problem, he or she should directly talk to us,” Malviya added. Previously, five resident doctors had written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) regarding mass suicide planned by resident doctors on May 31 due to extreme work pressure, toxicity and torture of the students.