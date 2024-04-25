Bhopal: Explosion In Scrap Storage, Two Missing, Body Part Of One Found Meters Away From Blast Area; Police Seals Area

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A blast occurred in a scrap storage area, in Jabalpur which shaken the area like earthquake, the blast was so intense that the tin sheet landed meters away, two workers are missing after the incident, said the police on Thursday. May be the ordinance ammunitions had blast.

After the incident took place, district officials including collector, SP, officials of Jabalpur municipal corporation and fire tenders reached the area and started the rescue work.

ASP Sonali Dubey told Free Press, “A blast had occurred in the Adhartal area of the Jabalpur city at around 3.30 pm. After the explosion the tin shade scattered in the area. Two persons working in the storage are missing and the police had found a hand of human in their search”.

She also added that the team of Bomb Disposal Squad, team of Forensic had been deployed in the area and the whole area has been sealed.

She said that although the fire tenders had doused the fire, but the whole area is under intense heat. Many times had been melted because of heat.

She refused to claim regarding the explosion related to the defence ammunition, she informed that until the forensic team certifies it, it will be early to put some claim.

She added that the storage is owned by one Haji Shamim. He was a history sheeter of Gohelpur police station area.

According to sources, when the explosion occurred people came out of their houses and the sound of the blast was heard some 3 to 4 kilometres from the spot.

The nearby houses had received cracks in their houses, whereas the police had vacated the houses situated nearby the storage.

A ordinance factory is situated in Khamaria of the city and also few more factories related to explosive preparations are also present in the district.

After the manufacturing the bombs and explosives they are tested in the firing range. While testing some hit the targets and some missed the fire.

A good number of people are earning their daily bread by collecting the shells of the bombs. They sell them to the scrap dealer and finally it reaches in the hands of wholesale dealer. Sometimes while extracting the explosive and the shell, such blasts occurs.