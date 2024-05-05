First Time Ever: Defence Ministry Organises Adventure Motorsports Event In Jabalpur, Enthusiasts Thrilled

First Time Ever: Defence Ministry Organises Adventure Motorsports Event, Enthusiasts In Jabalpur Thrilled | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time In Jabalpur, an off-road motor racing was organised which left adventure motorsports enthusiasts delighted on Sunday. The race3 was organised by the Ministry of Defence.

According to information, motorsports enthusiasts from all over the world participated in the event displaying high-speed car races on off-road motor tracks. A large number of residents gathered at the venue to witness the event hosted by the Defence Ministry's unit, the Armed Vehicle Corporation Limited, at the Vehicle Factory premises.

As per the details, the Vehicle Factory in Shobhapur converted 2.5-acre of its ground into an off-road track, creating rugged terrain, high-jumping breakers. Also, safety features are meticulously incorporated on the track.

According to officials from the Vehicle Factory, the prime objective of organising the event was to showcase the capabilities of vehicles manufactured in the factory and to display them to the general public, which are prepared especially for military use.

A senior officer of the Vehicle Factory, Colonel Upendra Singh said, “The off-road motorsports event serves the dual purpose of providing enthusiasts with entertainment and introducing the general public to the vehicles produced by the factory. These vehicles are perfect for off-road racing as well because they frequently traverse difficult terrain, which makes them indispensable for military operations."

Both participants and spectators showed great enthusiasm for the event, which was a major turning point for Jabalpur's motorsports scene. As a result of this initial event's success, adventure motorsports are predicted to grow in popularity in the area, providing enthusiasts with an exciting experience and demonstrating the strength of local auto manufacturing capabilities.