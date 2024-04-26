MPTB May Start Facility By End-2024 To Boost Cruise Tourism In State; Gets Two Floating Jetties For Cruise Terminal

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Tourists may soon be able to sail from the Statue of Oneness in Omkareshwar of Madhya Pradesh to the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya of neghbouring Gujarat on a luxury cruise via Narmada. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is likely to begin operating the cruise by the end of this year. The cruise will cover a distance of 120 km from Kevadiya to Chandankhedi, Kukshi. From Kukshi, tourists will be taken by road to the Statue of Oneness located at Omkareshwar.

On the way, they will also visit Maheshwar, Mandleshwar and Mandu. For this, four jetties will be set up - two each at Chandankhede-Kukshi, and Sakarja-Alirajpur in MP and at Khandeshwar-Chhota Udaipur and Statue of Unity-Kevadiya in Gujarat.

The Board has signed an MoU with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Government of Gujarat recently. Two floating jetties (pontoons) from Kolkata have been sent to Kukshi. According to the MOU, IWAI will provide two floating jetties each to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, out of which this jetty has been delivered to Madhya Pradesh.

With the agreement, the movement of cruise ships on the Narmada River between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will be ensured without any hindrance. Principal secretary of tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the necessary infrastructure and other facilities for cruise tourism will be developed by the state government.

