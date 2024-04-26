'Rajiv Gandhi Abolished Inheritance Act To Save His Properties,' Says PM Narendra Modi

Bhopal/Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi entered the election arena amid allegations and counter allegations on Thursday. At a public meeting in Morena, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress itself had abolished the Inheritance Act that the party was talking about.

During the rule of Indira Gandhi, the Inheritance Act had been in vogue, but when Ravji Gandhi felt the government would take a portion of his property, he abolished it. Rajiv Gandhi did that to save his own properties, Modi said, adding that after acquiring a huge property, the Congress wants to impose tax on the public, and Modi is standing as a wall.

“Modi is standing with his 56-inch chest. So, the Congress will never be able to translate its plan into reality. The congress is keeping an eye on the property of people after their death,” he said. The Congress enjoys insulting Modi, because they are Namdaar but he is Kaamdaar, the Prime Minister said.

It does not matter much if Naamdaars insult Kaamdaars, he further said, adding that the Congress is conspiring to do away with the reservation for SC/ST. In 2011, the Congress-led government issued an order, reducing the reservation meant the OBC, he said. The order stated that reservation would be given in the name of religion, but the Anddhra Pradesh High Court cancelled it, Modi said.

The Congress even went to the Supreme Court against the HC order, but the people threw the party – which wanted to give reservation in the name of religion – out of power in 2014, the Prime Minister said. The people will not pardon the party that deprived the OBC of their right, he said. He never brings religion when he distributes rations, houses and water, Modi said. If the Congress forms a government, it will deprive the SC, ST and OBC of all the facilities and hand it over to the Muslims, he further said.

The Congress says the Muslims have the first right of the resources of the country, Modi said. By including Muslims in the OBC category, the party has reduced reservation for the OBC, and wants to implement the Karnataka model across the country, he said.

If enemy fires single bullet, answer them with ten cannon shells

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress had tied the hands of the soldiers of the Indian Army. After the BJP came to power, the government has given the army full power to tackle the enemy, Modi said. “I have told the soldiers if the enemy fires a single shot, answer them with ten cannon shells,” the Prime Minister said.