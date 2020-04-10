Coronavirus in Bhopal: Cops assault AIIMS doctors, blame them for coronavirus spread

Days after two doctors were attacked by residents of a locality in Indore during screening, two resident doctors of AIIMS were allegedly abused and physically assaulted by policemen while they were returning from emergency duty in state capital on Thursday. The doctors who are in frontline of COVID-19 battle, were held responsible for spreading the coronavirus.

Two of PG Residents from department of forensic medicine and toxicology – Dr Yuvraj and lady doctor Dr Rituparna Janna were returning from emergency duty from hospital to go to their homes at about 7 pm on Wednesday when a police patrolling team allegedly hit them with bamboo sticks (Lathi) and stopped their two wheeler.

While Dr Yivraj suffered fracture on hand, the lady doctor Dr Rituparna Janna sustained leg injuries. The two medicos reside at Emerald Park City (a covered campus), hardly a furlong away from AIIMS.

“We showed our ID cards and informed them that we were returning from emergency duty, however the cops snatched and threw our stuff away and hit us on hands and legs with lathi,” said Dr Yuvraj. They even abusing both of us said that doctors were the reason for spreading of coronavirus to common men, he added. We informed AIIMS administration, the medical superintendent Dr Manisha Shrivastava called senior police officials seeking strict action against the accused cops.

AIIMS administration on Thursday held a meeting with senior police officials after the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at AIIMS Bhopal wrote a letter to the director of the institute demanding strict action against the policemen.

Constable line-attached

The constable who was heading the police patrolling team has been line-attached, said CSP Anil Tripathi. “ We have taken action against patrolling team and the constable responsible for the misconduct has been line-attached. We have instructed police team to have patience while patrolling and discharging their duty during lockdown.”