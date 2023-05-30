Madhya Pradesh: CM addresses mass wedding ceremony in Khargone

CM addresses mass wedding ceremony in Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan virtually addressed mass wedding ceremony, organised at district-level at Kapas Mandi in Khargone under Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana.

He also sang a wedding song in the programme. About 165 couples tied a knot in the ceremony. MP Gajendra Patel, who was present as guest said that, with CM Kanyadan Yojana, the government was also getting a golden opportunity to bless the newlyweds.

Khargone Municipal Council CMO Priyanka Patel said that, a cheque of Rs 49,000 was given to the brides, so that the newly-married couples can buy household items. After marriage, brides would also get the benefit of Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana according to eligibility.

The state government has implemented several schemes and provisions to make girls a boon and not a burden. Neem saplings were also presented to couples to promote forestation. Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, former agriculture minister Patidar, SDM Omnarayan Singh, deputy collector Shirali Jain and others were also present.

