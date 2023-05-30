 MP Cabinet doubles compensation in case of human death due to wild animals to Rs 8 lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cabinet doubles compensation in case of human death due to wild animals to Rs 8 lakh

MP Cabinet doubles compensation in case of human death due to wild animals to Rs 8 lakh

The state cabinet also approved a medical college in Damoh and sanctioned a sum of Rs 266.71 crore for the same

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major decision, Shivraj-led state cabinet approved to increase the compensation by 50% in case of human life loss due to wild animals.

Now, Rs 8 lakh would be given as compensation in case of human death due to wild animal, against Rs 4 lakh earlier.

Read Also
On Cam: Coaches and trainees of MP Swimming Association hurl abuses, thrash each other over dive...
article-image

In another decision, a sum of Rs 85.3 crore has been sanctioned to Madhya Pradesh Power Generating company for modernisation works including improvement in grid.

The state cabinet also approved a medical college in Damoh and sanctioned a sum of Rs 266.71 crore for the same . The new college will have 100 MBBS seats.

The financial assistance given to artists of state in case of disease or accident has been also approved.

Read Also
Bhopal: Family creates ruckus at AIIMS, breaks windows and blames docs after losing their 7-year-old...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Bajrang Dal worker among 2 arrested for smuggling ganja

MP: Bajrang Dal worker among 2 arrested for smuggling ganja

MP Cabinet doubles compensation in case of human death due to wild animals to Rs 8 lakh

MP Cabinet doubles compensation in case of human death due to wild animals to Rs 8 lakh

On Cam: Coaches and trainees of MP Swimming Association hurl abuses, thrash each other over dive...

On Cam: Coaches and trainees of MP Swimming Association hurl abuses, thrash each other over dive...

Bhopal: Family creates ruckus at AIIMS, breaks windows and blames docs after losing their 7-year-old...

Bhopal: Family creates ruckus at AIIMS, breaks windows and blames docs after losing their 7-year-old...

MP: Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia and SA, says Union forest...

MP: Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia and SA, says Union forest...