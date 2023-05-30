MP Cabinet doubles compensation in case of human death due to wild animals to Rs 8 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major decision, Shivraj-led state cabinet approved to increase the compensation by 50% in case of human life loss due to wild animals.

Now, Rs 8 lakh would be given as compensation in case of human death due to wild animal, against Rs 4 lakh earlier.

In another decision, a sum of Rs 85.3 crore has been sanctioned to Madhya Pradesh Power Generating company for modernisation works including improvement in grid.

The state cabinet also approved a medical college in Damoh and sanctioned a sum of Rs 266.71 crore for the same . The new college will have 100 MBBS seats.

The financial assistance given to artists of state in case of disease or accident has been also approved.