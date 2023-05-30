 On Cam: Coaches and trainees of MP Swimming Association hurl abuses, thrash each other over dive permit in Jablapur
Co-secretary of Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association, Sunil Patel was also thrashed in the fight which started after a controversy arose over refusal to dive in the swimming pool.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An ugly scuffle broke out between the coaches of Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association and trainees as both the groups thrashed each other and hurled abuses over dive permit at Jabalpur's Bhanwartal on Tuesday.

Three persons, including a coach, has sustained injured in the incident.

The matter pertains to the Omati police station area and a video of the fight has also come to fore.

According to information, three people including a coach got injured in the fight.

Police reached the spot as soon as they received information about the incident and took people from both the sides involved in the incident into custody.

