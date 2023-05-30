Madhya Pradesh may get second Vande Bharat train between Jabalpur and Indore on June 20 | FP File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh may get its second Vande Bharat train, which would run between Indore and Jabalpur, on June 20. PM Narendra Modi may flag-off the train from Jabalpur.

The official sources of the state government informed about it on Tuesday Morning.

Railways have started finalising their preparations regarding this.

At the same time, the technical officers and employees who have been trained to run Vande Bharat trains have also been asked to be ready. According to the information coming out from the Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can come to Jabalpur on June 20. Railway and district administration of Jabalpur have started preparations for the possibility of his arrival.

On the other hand, officials of West Central Railway Zone and Jabalpur Railway Division are also busy finalising all the preparations related to running Vande Bharat train. Regular meetings are being held at the zone and divisional level and after reviewing the preparations, instructions have been issued to remove the shortcomings in time.

Even the Mechanical and Operating Department of Jabalpur Railway Division has started preparing for the arrival of the rake.

Route, station and speed fixed

The route and stoppages have already been prepared by the Railways to run the Vande Bharat train from Jabalpur to Indore via Bhopal.

Notably, the first Vande Bharat train is running between Rani Kamlapati Station of Bhopal and Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station of New Delhi.

PM can participate in Yoga Day on June 21

It is expected that the Prime Minister will come to Jabalpur on June 20 and will be a part of the national level grand yoga program to be organised in Jabalpur on June 21 on the occasion of Yoga Day. This time, on Yoga Day, a target has been fixed to make around one crore people do yoga together in all the cities of Madhya Pradesh.