 Indore: City prepares for Nepali PM’s visit on June 2
A meeting of senior officer chaired by divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma was held on Monday to review preparations done so far.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 04:39 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of the country has started gearing up for the visit of Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' here on June 2.

IG Rakesh Gupta, police commissioner Makarand Deoskar, collector Ilayaraja T, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh, additional police commissioner Manish Kapuria and other officers were present in the meeting held at Marriott Hotel.

Sharma discussed about the preparations for the proposed visit of the Nepali Prime Minister. He instructed the officers that all the preparations for his visit should be completed in the prescribed time according to the prescribed protocol. He inquired about the programme-wise preparations. Security arrangements were also discussed in the meeting.

