 MP Weather Update: Bhopal, Gwalior to witness rain & lightning after stormy evening in Indore, Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Bhopal, Gwalior to witness rain & lightning after stormy evening in Indore, Ujjain

MP Weather Update: Bhopal, Gwalior to witness rain & lightning after stormy evening in Indore, Ujjain

With the fourth Western Disturbance being active, the storm-water cycle continues in Madhya Pradesh. Guna, Rewa and Chhindwara have received more than 1 inch of rain in last 24 hours

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Madhya Pradesh: Strong winds and rains have gripped the state. Weathermen suggests this sudden change in weather is due to active fourth Western Disturbance.

Over the past 24 hours, Guna, Rewa, and Chhindwara have received rainfall exceeding 1 inch. Meteorologists have issued alerts for rain, thunder, and lightning in Bhopal, Gwalior, Sagar, and Chambal, while weather conditions are expected to change in Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Narmadapuram, and Shahdol.

Read Also
On Cam: Madhya Pradesh cops thrash man, threaten him to withdraw complaint from CM Helpline
article-image

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey has noted that the active Western Disturbance since May 28 has amplified the system, leading to continuous rainfall, hail, and storms. Multiple weather systems are currently active in the state, bringing strong winds, rain, and hail to various districts including Ujjain, Sehore, Raisen, and Guna.

On Sunday, rainfall was observed across the state, affecting cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sehore, Vidisha, and Ujjain. Strong winds, rain, and hail occurred in different regions, preventing a significant rise in daytime temperatures.

Read Also
WATCH: Madhya Pradesh minister Jagdish Deora inspects Ujjain's Mahakal Lok after Saptrishi idols...
article-image

The Meteorological Department has urged people to stay indoors, close windows, and avoid unnecessary travel. It is recommended to seek safe shelter away from trees and to unplug electrical and electronic equipment during storms. Additionally, during severe storms, rivers may overflow their banks.

Meteorologist Pandey explains that pre-monsoon activity typically takes place from March to May. Even in May, after the months of March and April, there is a period characterized by rainfall, hailstorms, and strong winds. The existing weather system has brought a cooler climate, with daytime temperatures in most districts remaining below 40 degrees Celsius. Although the final days of May usually bring scorching heat, this year the temperatures in cities like Gwalior and Bhopal have not exceeded 47 and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively. Other cities such as Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain have also experienced relatively milder temperatures, hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges 'poor' quality construction after strong winds damage Saptarishi...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Bhopal, Gwalior to witness rain & lightning after stormy evening in Indore,...

MP Weather Update: Bhopal, Gwalior to witness rain & lightning after stormy evening in Indore,...

WATCH: Locals panic after cable car gets stuck at 90-ft height in Bhedaghat; 'Mock drill', discloses...

WATCH: Locals panic after cable car gets stuck at 90-ft height in Bhedaghat; 'Mock drill', discloses...

On Cam: Madhya Pradesh cops thrash man, threaten him to withdraw complaint from CM Helpline

On Cam: Madhya Pradesh cops thrash man, threaten him to withdraw complaint from CM Helpline

WATCH | 'Daydreaming', Shivraj replies after Rahul Gandhi claims to win 150 seats in upcoming Madhya...

WATCH | 'Daydreaming', Shivraj replies after Rahul Gandhi claims to win 150 seats in upcoming Madhya...

Bhopal: Man murders elder brother over property dispute in Bajaria, arrested

Bhopal: Man murders elder brother over property dispute in Bajaria, arrested