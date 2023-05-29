MP Weather Update: Bhopal, Gwalior to witness rain & lightning after stormy evening in Indore, Ujjain

Representative image

Madhya Pradesh: Strong winds and rains have gripped the state. Weathermen suggests this sudden change in weather is due to active fourth Western Disturbance.

Over the past 24 hours, Guna, Rewa, and Chhindwara have received rainfall exceeding 1 inch. Meteorologists have issued alerts for rain, thunder, and lightning in Bhopal, Gwalior, Sagar, and Chambal, while weather conditions are expected to change in Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Narmadapuram, and Shahdol.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey has noted that the active Western Disturbance since May 28 has amplified the system, leading to continuous rainfall, hail, and storms. Multiple weather systems are currently active in the state, bringing strong winds, rain, and hail to various districts including Ujjain, Sehore, Raisen, and Guna.

On Sunday, rainfall was observed across the state, affecting cities such as Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sehore, Vidisha, and Ujjain. Strong winds, rain, and hail occurred in different regions, preventing a significant rise in daytime temperatures.

The Meteorological Department has urged people to stay indoors, close windows, and avoid unnecessary travel. It is recommended to seek safe shelter away from trees and to unplug electrical and electronic equipment during storms. Additionally, during severe storms, rivers may overflow their banks.

Meteorologist Pandey explains that pre-monsoon activity typically takes place from March to May. Even in May, after the months of March and April, there is a period characterized by rainfall, hailstorms, and strong winds. The existing weather system has brought a cooler climate, with daytime temperatures in most districts remaining below 40 degrees Celsius. Although the final days of May usually bring scorching heat, this year the temperatures in cities like Gwalior and Bhopal have not exceeded 47 and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively. Other cities such as Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain have also experienced relatively milder temperatures, hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.