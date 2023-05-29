WATCH: Madhya Pradesh minister Jagdish Deora inspects Ujjain's Mahakal Lok after Saptrishi idols collapse

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State finance minister and district in-charge Jagdish Deora, on Monday, conducted inspection at Mahakal Lok where six Saptrishi idols collapsed due to strong winds. He was accompanied by senior officials and people representatives.

The collapse of Saptrishi idols sparked a political controversy, with Congress alleging 'sub-standard' quality of construction. Congress chief Kamal Nath has even constituted a panel to investigate the matter.

On Sunday around 4 pm, sudden storm and rain hit Ujjain, uprooting trees and damaging houses. Shri Mahakal temple too felt impact as 6 idols of Saptarishi fell down from the pedestal.