 WATCH: Madhya Pradesh minister Jagdish Deora inspects Ujjain's Mahakal Lok after Saptrishi idols collapse
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWATCH: Madhya Pradesh minister Jagdish Deora inspects Ujjain's Mahakal Lok after Saptrishi idols collapse

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh minister Jagdish Deora inspects Ujjain's Mahakal Lok after Saptrishi idols collapse

Congress' Kamal Nath has even constituted a panel to investigate the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State finance minister and district in-charge Jagdish Deora, on Monday, conducted inspection at Mahakal Lok where six Saptrishi idols collapsed due to strong winds. He was accompanied by senior officials and people representatives.

Read Also
On Cam: Saptrishi idols collapse as strong winds hit Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple
article-image

The collapse of Saptrishi idols sparked a political controversy, with Congress alleging 'sub-standard' quality of construction. Congress chief Kamal Nath has even constituted a panel to investigate the matter.

On Sunday around 4 pm, sudden storm and rain hit Ujjain, uprooting trees and damaging houses. Shri Mahakal temple too felt impact as 6 idols of Saptarishi fell down from the pedestal.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress alleges 'poor' quality construction after strong winds damage Saptarishi...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh minister Jagdish Deora inspects Ujjain's Mahakal Lok after Saptrishi idols...

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh minister Jagdish Deora inspects Ujjain's Mahakal Lok after Saptrishi idols...

Indore: Storm disrupts power supply in most parts of the city

Indore: Storm disrupts power supply in most parts of the city

Indore: Strong winds take citizens by surprise, drizzle on cards today; weather to remain same for...

Indore: Strong winds take citizens by surprise, drizzle on cards today; weather to remain same for...

On Cam: Saptrishi idols collapse as strong winds hit Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple

On Cam: Saptrishi idols collapse as strong winds hit Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Temple

Madhya Pradesh: IAF Chopper makes emergency landing in Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: IAF Chopper makes emergency landing in Bhind