MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Exodus Continues As Ex-MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade Joins BJP

Sendhwa/Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The exodus of Congress leaders and workers from the party continued on Thursday. Former MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade dealt a significant blow to the party in Barwani as she officially joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Indore. Kirade's move marks a major setback for Congress in the Pansemal assembly constituency of Barwani district.

As per political sources, the decision to switch sides was influenced by Dr Narottam Mishra, state convenor of the new joining group. Kirade, who had previously represented Congress in the Pansemal constituency, garnered attention by securing victory in the 2018 elections.

However, despite being fielded again by Congress in 2023, she faced defeat. Kirade's defection to BJP holds significance as she has been an influential figure in Congress, having served in various positions, including district president. With her move to the BJP camp, the political dynamics in Barwani are expected to witness a significant shift, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the horizon.

Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Weapon Unit Busted; One Held, 10 Firearms Seized

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing 'Operation Prahaar', police have busted an illegal weapon manufacturing unit in a forest area on Chikhli road in Barwani district and arrested one person on Thursday. Amidst forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, SP Puneet Gehlot spearheaded a significant operation resulting in the dismantling of an illegal arms manufacturing unit.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Sampat Bhatia engaged in the illicit sale and production of firearms in the forest area near Aner River. Upon searching, police recovered an assortment of firearms, including pistols and country-made weapons, along with manufacturing equipment and materials.

The raid yielded a substantial seizureáincludingá10áfirearms, two live cartridges and manufacturing equipment. The accused was takenáinto custody and a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registeredáwith Varla police station. Operation Prahar was launched to curb illegal activities like businesses of illicit liquor, gambling, betting, illegal weapons, drugs, etc. Police have intensified efforts to combatáillegal arms tradeáin the region.