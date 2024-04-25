Madhya Pradesh: Two Students Die By Suicide After Class 12 Exam Results In Burharpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur/Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Two students committed suicide after receiving class XII exam results in separate cases in Burhanpur and Khargone. In Burhanpur, Ritesh Mandke, an 18-year-old class XII student from a private school, hanged himself after getting a supplementary in Mathematics. His family found him dead at their home on Wednesday night after the Board of Secondary Education announced the X and XII board exam results.

The police are investigating and no suicide note was found. School director Vijay Singh Parihar noted that Ritesh was a bright student but may have been depressed by his supplementary exam in Mathematics. His elder brother was a school topper, possibly adding to the pressure. In Khargone, a girl student from Bhikharkhedi village took her life by hanging from a tree after failing the class XII examination for the second time.

She left her room silently after the results came out on Wednesday evening and her body was discovered on Thursday morning on Rajpura Road. Police are treating the case as a suicide related to exam failure. These incidents highlight the intense pressure faced by students and the dire consequences of academic failure.

Dr Devendra Jhadaniya, a mental health expert, urges students not to take drastic measures due to failure, emphasising that success can be achieved through perseverance. He also advises families to support their children, understand their interests and encourage them regardless of their exam results. These tragedies underscore the need for a supportive environment for students and a greater emphasis on mental health and resilience in the education system.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested For Raping 13-Year-Old Daughter In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old man was arrested for raping his 13-year-old daughter in a village under Khaknar police station area. According to police station in-charge Vinay Arya, the man was sexually harassing the girl for the past fortnight. On Wednesday night, the accused's neighbour caught him assaulting the girl and called the police.

Later, police reached the spot, arrested him and registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. He was presented in court on Thursday. According to villagers, the accused is a labourer with three children, one daughter and two sons. Among them, the girl is the eldest. Due to a domestic dispute, the accused's wife moved in with her brother, following Holi.