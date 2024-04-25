MP: Youth’s Body Found In Well, Kin Allege Murder, Say It Is Honour Killing

Morena (Madhya Pardesh): The body of a missing youth was found in a dry well in Imlia village in Morena district on Wednesday. His family members alleged that the youth, Umesh Prajapati, had an affair with a girl whose relatives were opposed to it. It is the family members of the girl who may have polished him off, tied his hands and feet to a piece of cloth and threw his body into the wall, Prajapati’s kin alleged.

After the police detained some suspects and quizzed them on the grounds of the complaints made by Prajapati’s family, it came to light that the murder was an honour killing. The police are, however, investigating the case. The youth’s family said that the kin of the girl had reportedly cooked up a story that she had called the youth to Gallamandi area in Morena.

They further alleged that murderers then caught hold of Umesh and took him to an unknown place on the night of April 16 and liquidated him. Umesh’s kin alleged that the girl’s relatives Ravi, Parimal and Ramnivas were behind icing him. They said that Umesh had left for Ambah and reached Morena and went missing afterwards and that they began to search for him. The police handed over the body to the youth’s family after a postmortem.