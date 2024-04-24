MP Shocker: Class 11 Girl Dies Of Heart Attack On School Campus In Burhanpur

Representative pic

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old student died of heart-attack in the school premises in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur.

Yashasvi Brahmane, a student of class 11 studying at Burhanpur-based Macro Vision Academy, suddenly suffered a severe chest pain and died on Tuesday.

Her short post-mortem report mentions heart attack as the cause of death, however the detailed post-mortem report is awaited.

The family of the deceased alleges negligence on the part of the school management, while authorities deny any wrongdoing.

Yashasvi, a resident of Sendhwa, was a bright student and aspired to become a doctor.

Family claims school's negligence

Dr Lohar Brahmane, the father of the deceased and an assistant professor at Brahmane PG College in Jhabua asserts that the school failed to adequately communicate Yashasvi's deteriorating health condition. He alleges that, despite indications of serious illness, the school did not provide timely and accurate information to the family.

Director denies family's allegations

Contrary to the family's claims, Anand Prakash Choukse, the director of Macro Vision Academy, maintains that all necessary steps were taken promptly upon noticing Yashasvi's chest pain. He asserts that medical attention was sought immediately and permissions were obtained from the family doctor. Choukse emphasised that the academy maintains meticulous records and surveillance, refuting any allegations of negligence.

Heart attack confirmed in short PM report

The post-mortem of the student was conducted in the district hospital on Wednesday morning. PM Dr Darpan Toke has confirmed the heart attack in the short PM report, but the detailed report is yet to come.

On receiving information about the incident, CSP Gaurav Patil and Lalbagh police station in-charge Amit Singh Jadaun also reached the school. Along with inspecting the spot, cops has recorded the statements of the management.

Police awaiting PM report

Lalbagh police station awaits the post-mortem report to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Yashasvi's untimely demise. Police station in-charge Amit Singh Jadaun assures that further action will be taken based on the findings of the report, highlighting the importance of a thorough investigation.