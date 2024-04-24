MP Board Results 2024: Class 10 Pass Percent Slips To 58.10%; 64.4% Students Pass Class 12-- 9% More Than Last Year; Check Results Here

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board declared the results for classes 10 and 12 on Wednesday. 58.10% students have passed the class 10 examination, while pass percent of class 12 stands at 64.49%.

Principal Secretary of School Education Department Rashmi Arun Shami released the result.

With 99% in Class 10, Anushka Aggarwal topped in Madhya Pradesh. She got full 100 marks in Science and Mathematics.

Class 12 performs better than class 10

This year pass percentage of class 10 slipped to 58.10% from 63.29% in 2023. More girls (618%) passed the exam against 54.35% boys.

On the contrary, students of class 12 performed better as their pass percent jumped to 64.49 from 55.28% last year. 68.43% girls passed higher secondary exams against 60.55% boys.

Approximately 17 lakh students enrolled for both classes 10 and 12 exams.

This year, the MPBSE Class 10 Exams 2024 began from February 5 and concluded on February 28, 2024, while the Class 12 exams were held between February 6 and March 5, 2024. Approximately 17 lakh students enrolled for these exams, and the results are scheduled to be announced today.

Check your result here:

Students can access their results through the MP Board’s official website mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Similarly, the students can also view their result at the MPBSE mobile app.