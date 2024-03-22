Bhopal: CBSE Disaffiliates Sardar Patel Public School For Enrolling Dummy Students

Central board of secondary Education | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has disaffiliated Sardar Patel Public School in Bhopal for enrolling dummy students. The Board on Friday announced the disaffiliation of 20 schools and the downgrading of affiliation for three others across the country, citing issues such as enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.

Following surprise inspections at CBSE schools nationwide to ensure compliance with affiliation and examination regulations, several schools were found to be engaging in malpractices, including the enrollment of dummy students and ineligible candidates as well as inadequate record-keeping.

Among the disaffiliated schools, five are in Delhi, three in Uttar Pradesh and two each in Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

The schools with downgraded affiliations are situated in Delhi, Punjab and Assam. When contacted district education officer Anjani Kumari Tripathi, he said that he is not aware of the notification issued by the CBSE and will look into it the following day.

Bhopal: Miscreants Assault Cab Driver Over Parking

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants allegedly assaulted a taxi driver for parking his car outside his own house in Nishatpura on Wednesday. The incident came to light after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The cab driver, identified as Shakeel Khan, 45, a resident of Haneef Colony in Nishatpura’s Karond, told police that he had parked his car outside his own house when two miscreants from the neighbourhood, identified as Mushtaq and his brother Aafaq, demanded money from him for parking.

He alleged that the duo had been troubling him for a long. Khan said that when he refused to give money, the duo reached his house and assaulted him. He alleged that after the duo assaulted him, they flashed swords and began waving it in the air on his house’s gate, threatening to kill him. A video of the same was recorded by Shakeel and his family members.

Later on Friday, he alleged that when he approached the police and showed them the video, they registered a case under section 155 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and no work was done by them on the ground to keep such incidents in check. When Free Press got in touch with Nishatpura TI Rupesh Dubey, he said a warning has been issued to the accused duo.