Bhopal: BJP Candidate Alok Sharma Looks To Live Up To History Of City's 'Chowk Mohalla'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A unique locality in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, 'Chowk Mohalla' is popularly called as 'MPs Mohalla' by the local residents as it has a reputation for being home to several Members of Parliaments (MPs) and even the former President of the India.

The Chowk Mohalla is located in the old Bhopal area and it is known for its narrow streets, wholesale market, Patiyabazi (an evening get-together of people discussing day to day happenings, politics etc) as well as being the home to many MPs.

Late Maimoona Sultan, who lived in Chowk Bazar in the city was elected as MP of Bhopal parliamentary seat for two terms 1957 and 1962.

After that Late Shankar Dayal Sharma, who started his politics from Chowk Bazaar, became MP of Bhopal in 1971. Later, Sharma served various constitutional posts and also became the ninth president of India, from 1992 to 1997.

Later on, K N Pradhan, a resident from the same locality was also elected MP from the Bhopal Parliamentary seat in 1984.

Now after decades, Alok Sharma, a resident of Chowk Bazaar, has been made a candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Want to see Ganga-Jamuna culture? Go to Chowk Bazaar"

BJP candidate Alok Sharma said that, "If there is real Bhopal then it is of Chowk Bazaar which we also call old Bhopal. From Maimoona Sultan, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma to KN Pradhan, all come from our chowk. If you want to see Ganga-Jamuna culture then one can go to Chowk Bazaar of Bhopal. This locality has given many leaders to Bhopal and the state. From here only Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma became the President of the country." Former President Shankar Dayal Sharma's house is located in this narrow street locality where his younger brother, Ishdayal Sharma does the work of treating people as a Vaidhya (doctor) following his ancestral tradition.

Ishdayal Sharma said, "Many leaders and MPs emerged from the Chowk Bazaar. They did a lot of work for Chowk and especially for Bhopal. Shankar Dayal Sharma also started his politics from this locality. Today, Alok Sharma has been made the candidate from here which is a matter of happiness for us."

Chowk Bazaar: The centre of politics

BJP candidate Alok Sharma's father and litterateur Gaurishankar Sharma said, "The Chowk was built by Raja Bhoj and its design is in the shape of Swastika. All the MPs from Chowk have started politics from this locality. Be it Shankar Dayal Sharma or KN Pradhan. This locality has been the centre of politics of Bhopal. This locality has given many small and big leaders to Bhopal and the country along with the President and MP. If the BJP candidate Alok Sharma, a resident of this locality, wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, which is considered to be the stronghold of BJP, then he will be the fourth MP from this locality." The election for Bhopal Parliamentary seat will be held in the third phase on May 7 along with seven other parliamentary seats in the state.