 MP: Controversy Erupts As CM Yadav Mocks Former MLA Pratibha Singh At Veerangana Rani Avantibai Memorial Event In Jabalpur
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent event commemorating the sacrifice of Veerangana Rani Avantibai in Nayanagar village of Chargaon, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan stirred controversy with his remarks, drawing laughter from the audience by taking a jibe at former MLA Pratibha Singh.

The Chief Minister's comment came as he was acknowledging the presence of various individuals seated on the dais. Yadav remarked about Pratibha Singh, stating, "If her bag is checked, a revolver might be found inside."

These remarks are often associated with Singh due to her connection with the Bargi assembly constituency, where her son, Neeraj Singh, presently holds the position of MLA. Pratibha Singh, having served as an MLA previously, is acknowledged within her family's electoral stronghold as a significant political figure.

Yadav also referred to Ashish Dubey, a BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections, as the successor of Rakesh Singh, the incumbent Minister of Rural Development. This statement by the Chief Minister has since become a topic of discussion on social media platforms.

Notably, Yadav was scheduled to arrive at the Veerangana Rani Avantibai Memorial event at 3 PM but arrived an hour late, offering apologies to the gathered crowd upon his belated arrival. He emphasized that while a person's life may be brief, their name can endure in history, citing two brave women, Rani Durgavati and Rani Avantibai Lodhi, as examples.

