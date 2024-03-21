Bhopal: 40 Bed Sheets, 30 Towels, Six Blankets... City-Based Engineer Steal Railway's Linens From AC Coach, Wife Exposes His Wrongdoings |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman from Kota, Rajasthan, who got hitched to Bhopal-based man in January this year, approached the railway police after noticing her husband’s habit of making away with towels, bed sheets, pillow covers, and other items provided by the railways for passengers traveling in AC compartments, said Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials in Bhopal.

According to RPF personnel, the accused man, identified as Arshad, is an engineer by profession and a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Arshad was employed at a private firm in the city and married Afsana in January. She also moved to Bhopal with Arshad after their marriage, and the couple reside in a rented accommodation on Airport Road in the city. The woman told police that while cleaning the house last month, she found a big locked box.

After finding the key and opening it, She managed to find the key to the box and opened it, to discover scores of blankets, bed sheets, pillow covers and towels with railway logo on it. When she asked her husband about the railway stuff, he admitted to having stolen it while travelling in AC compartments. Shocked over his act, Afsana told him that the act committed by him was wrong.

However, Arshad tried to shut her down saying men are superior to women, and that she must do as he says. Undeterred by her husband’ s warning, Afsana uploaded a video on social media, narrating the entire incident. She later got in touch with the Bhopal RPF and informed them of Arshad’s acts.

Not stopping there, she then contacted Bhopal RPF to report Arshad's actions. The police visited her house on Wednesday and recovered a total of 40 bedsheets, 30 towels and six blankets. Till now, the RPF personnel have not taken any action against Arshad, they said. In the video uploaded by Afsana, she said she did not like this habit of Arshad, and thus, thought of exposing him, when he did not pay heed to her advice.