 Tragic! 16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Heart Attack, Dies While Watching Videos On Mobile In UP's Amroha
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTragic! 16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Heart Attack, Dies While Watching Videos On Mobile In UP's Amroha

Tragic! 16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Heart Attack, Dies While Watching Videos On Mobile In UP's Amroha

According to information that appeared in the local media, the 16-year-old Dilshad Qureshi of Saidangali area in Amroha was a student of class 11. On Sunday afternoon, the 16-year-old Dilshad was at home and watching videos on the mobile phone when he suffered a heart attack that led to his death.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
16-year-old Dilshad Qureshi of Amroha, UP, died of a heart attack on April 21 | X

In an incident that should be a matter of concern among the young and the medical experts, a 16-year-old boy in UP's Amroha district died due to a heart attack. The shocking incident has sent shockwaves in the area as people can hardly believe that the 16-year-old hale and hearty and active boy is no more. According to reports, the boy was watching videos on his mobile phone when he suffered a heart attack. He is said to have died on the spot.

According to information that appeared in the local media, the 16-year-old Dilshad Qureshi of Saidangali area in Amroha was a student of class 11. On Sunday afternoon, the 16-year-old Dilshad was at home and watching videos on the mobile phone.

Read Also
VIDEO: Youth Suffers Heart Attack, Dies After Moving SUV Hits His Head While Collapsing In UP's...
article-image

Suddenly, he developed pain in the chest and fell from the cot. The family members of Dilshad rushed to see what had happened and were shocked to learn that the young boy had suffered a heart attack. Dilshad died and the distraught family members could barely believe what they were seeing. The incident took place on Sunday (April 21).

Village and family are shocked 

The family and the village of the young boy are yet to come to terms with the loss. They can't believe that the young boy is no more with them. As mentioned earlier, the 16-year-old Dilshad Qureshi was healthy and showed no signs of any discomfort before the tragic incident.

Growing cases of heart attack in the young 

Everyone reading this news must be aware of similar cases where young people passed away recently due to heart attack. Videos showing young people collapsing and dying due to heart attacks have flooded social media recently.

What was once believed to be a health issue among the old, has gripped more and more young people in recent years. Experts say that several factors such as changing lifestyles, lack of a balanced diet, sedentary lifestyles and stress have contributed to this problem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Opts Out, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav Steps In For...

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Opts Out, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav Steps In For...

Gujarat: Amit Shah's Viral Remark Sparks Controversy Amid BJP's Unopposed Win In Surat Lok Sabha...

Gujarat: Amit Shah's Viral Remark Sparks Controversy Amid BJP's Unopposed Win In Surat Lok Sabha...

Tragic! 16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Heart Attack, Dies While Watching Videos On Mobile In UP's Amroha

Tragic! 16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Heart Attack, Dies While Watching Videos On Mobile In UP's Amroha

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

VIDEO: 5-Month-Old Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Of House, Parents Accuse Each Other Of Murder In...

VIDEO: 5-Month-Old Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Of House, Parents Accuse Each Other Of Murder In...