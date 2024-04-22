Tragic! 16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Heart Attack, Dies While Watching Videos On Mobile In UP's Amroha

16-year-old Dilshad Qureshi of Amroha, UP, died of a heart attack on April 21 | X

In an incident that should be a matter of concern among the young and the medical experts, a 16-year-old boy in UP's Amroha district died due to a heart attack. The shocking incident has sent shockwaves in the area as people can hardly believe that the 16-year-old hale and hearty and active boy is no more. According to reports, the boy was watching videos on his mobile phone when he suffered a heart attack. He is said to have died on the spot.

According to information that appeared in the local media, the 16-year-old Dilshad Qureshi of Saidangali area in Amroha was a student of class 11. On Sunday afternoon, the 16-year-old Dilshad was at home and watching videos on the mobile phone.

Suddenly, he developed pain in the chest and fell from the cot. The family members of Dilshad rushed to see what had happened and were shocked to learn that the young boy had suffered a heart attack. Dilshad died and the distraught family members could barely believe what they were seeing. The incident took place on Sunday (April 21).

Village and family are shocked

The family and the village of the young boy are yet to come to terms with the loss. They can't believe that the young boy is no more with them. As mentioned earlier, the 16-year-old Dilshad Qureshi was healthy and showed no signs of any discomfort before the tragic incident.

Growing cases of heart attack in the young

Everyone reading this news must be aware of similar cases where young people passed away recently due to heart attack. Videos showing young people collapsing and dying due to heart attacks have flooded social media recently.

What was once believed to be a health issue among the old, has gripped more and more young people in recent years. Experts say that several factors such as changing lifestyles, lack of a balanced diet, sedentary lifestyles and stress have contributed to this problem.