VIDEO: Youth Suffers Heart Attack, Dies After Moving SUV Hits His Head While Collapsing In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri | Twitter

Lakhimpur Kheri: The incidents of youths suffering sudden heart attacks and losing their lives are alarmingly increasing in the country. Most incidents of heart attacks among youths are reported from Uttar Pradesh. Another such incident where a youth walking on the street suffered heart attack has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the horrific incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the youth who has been identified as Sumit Maurya (22) was walking on the road with a bag in his hand. He suddenly fell unconscious in the middle of the road and fell down. A car which was coming from behind hit him while he collapsing to the ground and the youth lost his life. It is said that the youth suffered heart attack while walking on the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The SUV hit his head while he was falling

The red coloured SUV was passing through the narrow and crowded lane, where Sumit was walking with a bag in his hand. The SUV hit his head while he was falling and he suffered serious injury on his head. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the hopital authorities.

Many such incidents of sudden heart attacks are coming to the fore

Many such incidents of sudden heart attacks are coming to the fore in the recent past. Another such incident occurred from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha where a young man died while he was washing car in the freezing cold temperatures. The incident was caught on camera and it can be seen in the video that the youth fell to the ground after suffering heart attack and died.

Read Also YouTuber Deepak Nagar Dies After Being Punched On Head During Brawl With Friends At Liquor Party In...

Heart Attack incident in Amroha

Another incident also came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on the same day where a five year old child died while watching cartoons on mobile phone. The minor child suffered heart attack and died due to the heart attack.