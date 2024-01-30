YouTuber Deepak Nagar Dies After Being Punched On Head During Brawl With Friends At Liquor Party In Greater Noida | Twitter

Greater Noida: In a sensational incident, a YouTuber was killed after being punched on head in Greater Noida. The YouTuber who has been identified as Deepak Nagar was allegedly killed by his friends after a brawl at the liquor party. The YouTuber died after he was punched in the head and also thrashed with sticks. The police have registered an FIR against 7 individuals in connection with the incident. There are reports that the youths were under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

The incident occurred on Sunday (January 28) in Dankaur Police Station area of Greater Noida. Deepak Nagar has been making and uploading videos on YouTube for over five years and has over one lakh followers on the platform. The incident occurred when he was having a liquor party on Sunday night in the Mohammadpur Gurjar village.

There are reports that one of the friends named Manish had organised the party as he had sold the franchise which was on his name for Rs 60,000. The accused who were present in the party were identified as Manish, Prince, Vicky, Yogendra, Vijay, Kapil, and Minku. They were all enjoying the party when a dispute broke out between Deepak Nagar and Manish over some issue while they were consuming alcohol.

The dispute escalated and it turned into a physical altercation after which the accused attacked Deepak Nagar with sticks due to which he suffered injuries, claimed his relatives. Deepak was admitted to a hospital on Monday (January 29) after his condition started to deteriorate due to the injuries. He succumbed to the injuries at the hospital as he got seriously injured in the fight during the liquor party.

The police have registered an FIR in connection with the case against seven accused and have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter. The FIR has been lodged at the Dankaur Police Station and the police have initiated the process to nab the accused.